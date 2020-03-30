StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials supplier to the aerospace sector Velocity Composites said demand had begun to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it was currently unable to forecast the likely damage to its performance in both the 2020 and 2021 financial years.
Velocity said it was a 'prudently managed, debt free business' with current unaudited cash balances of £2.7m at 27 March.
It also had additional liquidity through a committed, currently unused, invoice discounting facility of £5.0m.
'The long-term market for composites products in the aerospace industry remains strong and is forecasted to grow and the company's flexible business model allows for rapid revisions to be made to both materials and labour directly reflecting customer demand,' Velocity said.
'As a result, the board believes that Velocity is currently well placed to withstand the disruption of Covid-19 but will also seek to fully utilise the UK government's help for businesses, to further support cash liquidity.'
At 2:24pm: [LON:VEL] Velocity Composites Plc share price was -0.5p at 16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
