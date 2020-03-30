StockMarketWire.com - Specialist drug developer ImmuPharma said it had raised £1.5m via a share issue to support an expansion of its R&D pipeline.
New shares in the company were offered at 10p each to existing shareholder Lanstead Capital Investors and chief scientific officer Robert Zimmer.
At 2:38pm: [LON:IMM] ImmuPharma PLC share price was -0.31p at 10.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: