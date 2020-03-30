StockMarketWire.com - Solid State said its search for a new chairman to replace Tony Frere had been disrupted by Covid-19 distancing protocols.
Current director Peter Haining had assumed the role of interim chairman unti a permanent appointment was made.
Frere's retirement at the end of March was announced by Solid State in December.
At 2:47pm: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was +23p at 358p
