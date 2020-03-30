StockMarketWire.com - Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, has transferred in 133,290 shares in the company on the 27th March 2020 at a price of 0.00p. The Director now holds 218,965 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.
NOTE: Vesting - net of 24,476 shares sold (US$) to meet tax liabilities etc.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Director deals data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: