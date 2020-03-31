StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell warned it expected to post net impairment charges in the range of $400m-to-$800m in the first quarter following a slump in oil prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The company said the impairment guidance was based on changes to its oil price outlook for 2020.
'As a result of Covid-19, we have seen and expect significant uncertainty with macro-economic conditions with regards to prices and demand for oil, gas and related products,' Shell said.
'Furthermore, recent global developments and uncertainty in oil supply have caused further volatility in commodity markets.'
'The impact of the dynamically evolving business environment on first quarter results is being primarily reflected in March with a relatively minor impact in the first two months.'
'We expect to provide further updates about the impact on our outlook in the first quarter results announcement.'
In updated first-quarter guidance, the company said it expected upstream production for the three months through March of between 2.65bn and 2.72bn barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Upstream margins were impacted by the weak macro environment, Shell said.
'Upstream results, excluding identified items, are also negatively impacted by the effects of a weak Brazilian Real on taxation, a non-cash item,' it added.
In the oil products business, refining margins were expected to be weaker compared with the fourth quarter 2019.
Marketing margins, however, were expected to remain strong 'as the impact on demand from Covid-19 is not expected to be significant at the Shell Group level in the first quarter,' Shell said.
Shell said its liquidity remained 'strong' and included a new $12bn revolving credit facility commitment in addition to a $10bn credit facility signed in December 2019.
Together with cash and cash equivalents of around $20bn, available liquidity would rise from $30bn to more than $40bn.
'In addition, the Shell Group has access to extensive commercial paper programmes,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
