StockMarketWire.com - Flow control and instrumentation group Rotork scrapped its final dividend amid cost saving measures implemented to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.
The company had intended to pay a final dividend of 3.9p per share.
Rotork said it would reassess its dividend position later in the year when the situation was clearer.
The company said it had started to experience increased disruption in the last few weeks as governments impose increasingly strict lockdown measures.
The company's factories in India and Malaysia were currently closed, in-line with government instructions.
Rotork said its three factories in Italy were also closed. The company also had a significant valve-maker customer there.
Its UK factories were now open having been temporarily closed last week whilst the company further strengthened its health and safety procedures including new work patterns.
'In light of uncertainty relating to Covid-19, and the near term requirement to conserve cash, customers in several of our end markets have announced high level plans to revisit their capital and operational expenditure commitments,' Rotork said.
Rotork said it was a highly cash generative business with a robust balance sheet.
It had about £110m of net cash as at 29 March and a £60m undrawn revolving committed facility, scheduled to mature on 26 August 2020.
Rotork said it was too early to give specific guidance for 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
