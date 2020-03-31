StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it had secured a new €3.5bn multi-currency credit facility in a bid to boost its liquidity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company also said there had been no material impact on its performance to date and current trading remained in-line with expectations.
The revolving credit facility included an initial 3- year term and rolling, automatic, bi-annual extensions.
'Our outstanding bonds have a staggered maturity profile out to 2032 with limited maturities falling due in any one year,' Imperial Brands said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
