StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Smiths said it had delayed a demerger of its medical division indefinitely and would not pay an interim dividend due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
Smith said the spin-off had been on track for completion by the end of the first half of 2020.
'However, it is simply not practicable to complete the separation in current circumstances,' the company said.
'Moreover, Smiths and Smiths Medical need to focus on navigating the external challenges - including the delivery of ventilators and other critical care devices.'
'Therefore, the board has decided to delay separation until conditions improve.'
Smith was ready to publish its first-half results on Tuesday but had delayed their release in line with a request from regulators.
The company said it achieved 'good' growth in the six months through january with underlying revenue up 3% and reported revenue up 8%.
However, trading to the end of March was 'affected to some extent' by early Covid-19 disruption, which was now accelerating.
For the eight weeks ended 28 March, percentage revenue growth for continuing operations and for Smiths Medical was mid-single digit.
'We have adopted measures to reduce cost and conserve cash including hiring freezes, cancellation of discretionary expenditure and postponement of non-essential capex,' Smiths said.
'We have reinforced controls around receivables and payables, including cash tax (corporate, indirect and payroll).'
'Although we believe that we are in a strong position, it is too early to assess the full impact of Covid-19. Therefore we are withdrawing forward guidance for the 2020 financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
