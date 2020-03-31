StockMarketWire.com - Banknote printer De La Rue maintained its guidance and said it continued to make progress with its turnaround plan.
Adjusted operating profit for the financial year 2019-to-2020 was expected to be between £20m and £25m, as previously guided, the company said.
The group said it continued to operate within its banking covenants for year, and had a 'good' level of liquidity headroom under its £275m revolving credit facility, which expired in December next year.
'The company is monitoring developments related to Covid-19 virus, and actively taking steps to protect its employees in line with guidance from governments. At present, it is too early to quantify the potential impact on 2020 to 2021.
