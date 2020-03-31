StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had suspended its final dividend and share buyback due to pressure on its financial performance exerted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The final dividend would remain under review, the company added.
WPP said it had achieved an 'encouraging' financial performance before Covid-19 hit, with like-for-like revenue less pass through costs and excluding Greater China up 0.4% in the first two months of the year.
The company's performance in March, however, was weaker, reflecting the spread of the virus and government containment actions.
WPP said it was withdrawing its guidance for 2020, given significant uncertainty over its immediate outlook.
It said it had a 'strong' balance sheet, having raised around £3.2bn from asset sales over the past two years.
As 31 December it had cash of £3.0bn and total liquidity, including undrawn credit facilities, of £4.8bn.
'The actions we have taken in the last 18 months to streamline and simplify WPP, together with raising £3.2bn in asset disposals, have put WPP in a strong financial position,' chief executive Mark Read said.
'It is clear that the companies in the strongest financial position will be best placed to protect their people, serve their clients and benefit their shareholders during a period of great uncertainty, which is why we are taking the steps we are outlining today.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: