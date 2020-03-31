StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Polymetal International said it had signed a gold concentrate sales and strategic alliance agreement with Australian gold miner Blackham Resources.
Polymetal had agreed to purchase refractory sulphide gold concentrate from Blackham's Wiluna expansion project about 750 kilometres northeast of Perth, Australia.
It would take the greater of 70% of refractory sulphide gold concentrate during the project's first three years of operation, or 122,500 tonnes of concentrate containing at least 195 Koz of gold.
PolyMetal chief executive Vitaly Nesis said using the company's technology to process refractory gold concentrates resulted in a smaller environmental footprint.
'Our collaboration with Blackham addresses a crucial challenge of the global gold mining industry and leverages Polymetal's core technical capabilities,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
