StockMarketWire.com - Pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza said it had Dominic Paul as chief executive officer designate with effect from 6 April 2020.
Paul most recently served as CEO and managing director of Costa Coffee.
Paul would replace David Wild who had previously announced his intention to retire from the business.
At 8:03am: [LON:DOM] Dominos Pizza Group PLC share price was +4.95p at 273.35p
