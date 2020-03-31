StockMarketWire.com - Marine engineering services firm James Fisher and Sons withdrew its dividend and postponed its annual general meeting until the end of April, amid government-imposed lockdown measures to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it had suspended the proposed final dividend for 2019 until further notice.
The meeting would be held on 30 April 2020 at 11am, unless the company announced otherwise as a result of government updated measures, the company said.
At 8:12am: [LON:FSJ] Fisher James Sons PLC share price was +9p at 1265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: