StockMarketWire.com - Roadside assistance company AA cancelled its dividend to preserve cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic and reported annual profit more than doubled.
The company suspended its final dividend, and said total dividend payments in 2020 would remain 0.6p a share.
For the year ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax profit jumped 102% to £107m as revenue rose 2% to £995m.
'To date, the spread of Covid-19 has not impacted the group materially but there continue to be risks, including disruptions to our operations and, consistent with the rest of the market, there can be no certainty as to the future impact,' the company said.
'We are planning and executing changes to our operations that include the deferral or reduction of operating costs and capital expenditure across the group to ensure we limit as much as possible the impact to our trading earnings (EBITDA) and cash flow forecasts,' it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:AA.] AA Plc share price was +0.97p at 17.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
