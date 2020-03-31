FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 7223.00 +8.88% Imperial Brands 1448.70 +8.68% Carnival 986.80 +8.53% International Consolidated Airlines 216.80 +7.17% Meggitt 288.25 +7.16% Rio Tinto 3630.50 -1.18% Experian 2322.00 -1.11% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6147.50 -0.85% United Utilities Group 940.00 -0.78% Standard Chartered 452.90 -0.57% FTSE 250 Signature Aviation 172.95 +10.05% Cineworld Group 50.97 +8.77% Capita 35.88 +8.73% Senior 67.35 +8.45% National Express Group 200.15 +8.07% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 208.55 -7.76% Centamin 125.43 -3.48% Rotork 219.20 -1.53% Hochschild Mining 107.05 -1.52% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 107.70 -1.19% FTSE 350 Signature Aviation 172.95 +10.05% Flutter Entertainment 7223.00 +8.88% Cineworld Group 50.97 +8.77% Capita 35.88 +8.73% Imperial Brands 1448.70 +8.68% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 208.55 -7.76% Centamin 125.43 -3.48% Rotork 219.20 -1.53% Hochschild Mining 107.05 -1.52% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 107.70 -1.19% AIM Falanx Group 0.88 +53.04% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 1.05 +35.48% Optibiotix Health 43.50 +32.22% Phoenix Global Resources 8.00 +30.29% Kape Technologies 184.00 +20.26% Mobile Streams 0.11 -21.43% W Resources 0.10 -17.39% Leeds Group 9.50 -13.64% Angle 51.00 -9.73% Alpha Fx Group 525.00 -7.89% Overall Market Falanx Group 0.88 +53.04% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 1.05 +35.48% Optibiotix Health 43.50 +32.22% Phoenix Global Resources 8.00 +30.29% Kape Technologies 184.00 +20.26% Mobile Streams 0.11 -21.43% W Resources 0.10 -17.39% Leeds Group 9.50 -13.64% Angle 51.00 -9.73% Alpha Fx Group 525.00 -7.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -