FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                   7223.00       +8.88%
Imperial Brands                         1448.70       +8.68%
Carnival                                 986.80       +8.53%
International Consolidated Airlines      216.80       +7.17%
Meggitt                                  288.25       +7.16%
Rio Tinto                               3630.50       -1.18%
Experian                                2322.00       -1.11%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6147.50       -0.85%
United Utilities Group                   940.00       -0.78%
Standard Chartered                       452.90       -0.57%

FTSE 250
Signature Aviation                       172.95      +10.05%
Cineworld Group                           50.97       +8.77%
Capita                                    35.88       +8.73%
Senior                                    67.35       +8.45%
National Express Group                   200.15       +8.07%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      208.55       -7.76%
Centamin                                 125.43       -3.48%
Rotork                                   219.20       -1.53%
Hochschild Mining                        107.05       -1.52%
Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi      107.70       -1.19%

AIM
Falanx Group                               0.88      +53.04%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 1.05      +35.48%
Optibiotix Health                         43.50      +32.22%
Phoenix Global Resources                   8.00      +30.29%
Kape Technologies                        184.00      +20.26%
Mobile Streams                             0.11      -21.43%
W Resources                                0.10      -17.39%
Leeds Group                                9.50      -13.64%
Angle                                     51.00       -9.73%
Alpha Fx Group                           525.00       -7.89%

