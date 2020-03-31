StockMarketWire.com - Oncology and rare diseases focused Midatech Pharma said it had decided to terminate the development of a treatment for hormonal-related disorders due to funding pressures.
The company also said its chief executive Craig Cook had stood down with immediate effect and been replaced by chief financial officer Stephen Stamp.
Midatech's MTD201 programme was designed to treat acromegaly, where the body produces excessive growth hormone, and neuroendocrine tumours.
Midatech said it believed the remaining costs to complete a clinical programme of MTD201 and manufacturing scale-up at its Bilbao facility were around $30m.
'The board has concluded, in the context of its current cash runway, that the company is unlikely to conclude a license transaction or raise sufficient funds to continue the required remaining investment in MTD201 on a timely basis,' it said.
'The board has therefore decided to terminate further inhouse development of the MTD201 programme with immediate effect.'
'The company will continue to seek licensing partners for this asset.'
The decision had led to the company closing its manufacturing facilities in Bilbao with an associated 42 staff redundancies.
Midatech's remaining 20 employees and operations would be concentrated in Cardiff.
Stamp would have the combined roles of CEO and CFO while the company concluded a strategic review.
Board members Huaizheng Peng and Frederic Duchesne had also resigned with immediate effect.
