StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco company British American Tobacco announced the pricing of its $2.4bn bond offering.
The offering consisted of $900m 4.700% notes due 2027; $1bn 4.906% notes due 2030; and $500m 5.282% notes due 205
The issuance was expected to close on 2 April, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.
'BAT intends to use the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of upcoming maturities,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:BATS] British American Tobacco PLC share price was +47p at 2682p
