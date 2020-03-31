StockMarketWire.com - Industrial component supplier Dewhurst scrapped its guidance and said its decision to maintain its dividend would ultimately depend on the length and severity of business disruption and the outlook for the remainder of the year amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
A decision on whether it was sustainable to maintain the dividend would be made at the normal time on the announcement of its half year results, Dewhurst said.
'Given the unprecedented levels of uncertainty at this time and the lack of clarity on the duration of business interruption, all previous guidance on the group's future performance is being withdrawn,' the company said.
To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, the company made several decisions to reduce costs and contain cash outflow including the closure of operations in the UK and the restriction of discretionary spending and non-committed capital expenditure.
'We currently expect to have sufficient liquidity from existing resources to meet our needs through the remainder of this financial year,' it added.
At 9:39am: [LON:DWHT] Dewhurst PLC share price was 0p at 925p
