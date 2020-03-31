StockMarketWire.com - Radio networks infrastructure company CyanConnode reported narrower losses as costs cuts helped to offset a fall in revenue.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £5.4m from £6.3m as revenue fell to £2.3m to £4.5m on-year.
The weaker-than-expected revenue was blamed on a delay in the rollout of a large Indian contract.
Operating costs were reduced by £2.2m to £6.9m
'CyanConnode is managing cash and costs and it expects to meet its obligations as and when they fall due,' said CyanConnode. Almost £1m of cash has been received from customers since the period end. In addition, to further improve its financial position, CyanConnode has secured funding against future research and development tax credits.'
