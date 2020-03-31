StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks company Nichols said it had cancelled its final dividend amid expectations of a 'significant' impact on its business from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company had planned to pay a final dividend for calendar 2019 of 28p per share.
'Given the level of global uncertainty, the board is not currently able to provide financial guidance for the year ended 31 December 2020,' it added.
At 9:57am: [LON:NICL] Nichols PLC share price was -7.5p at 1187.5p
