StockMarketWire.com - Smart infrastructure solutions company Costain said it had paused onsite construction activities in London amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
In London on-site construction activities including on its Crossrail, HS2 Enabling Works and Thames Tideway contracts had been paused, pending further review, at the request of its clients, the company said.
On-site construction activities, which had been paused, represented about 30% of overall revenues and home-based activities, which were continuing on these projects, represented about 10% of its revenues. To mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 and protect its cash position during this period of disruption, the company said was implementing a number of cost-cutting measures.
The board and senior leadership team had agreed a 30% reduction in salaries and directors' fees for up to three months and the company said it would make use of the government's job retention scheme, and 'furlough' the affected workforce, ensuring immediate remobilisation when conditions improve.
At 9:59am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was +2.93p at 38.73p
