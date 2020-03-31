StockMarketWire.com - IT as a Service company CloudCoCo announced the appointment of Mark Halpin as chief executive officer.
Halpin had 16 years of experience working in the technology sector with a focus on driving new business and sales growth. In 2018, Halpin left RedCentric and co-founded CloudCoCo, which was subsequently acquired by the company in October 2019.
At 10:12am: [LON:CLCO] share price was +0.23p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
