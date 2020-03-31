StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival moved to raise at least $6bn in capital via separate bond and share offerings to bolster its funding position while it attempts to weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it had commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.25bn of new Carnival shares, expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
It also commenced private offerings of $3bn of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 and $1.75bn senior convertible notes due 2023, or up to $2.01bn on the latter if initial buyers exercised purchase options in full.
At 1:12pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -63.8p at 845.4p
