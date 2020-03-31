StockMarketWire.com - Retail space manager SpaceandPeople said the majority of staff at its UK offices had been furloughed following tough restrictions on movement introduced by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The company said its two main geographical markets of the UK and Germany had both been affected to a 'very significant extent'.
The UK staff had been furloughed from 1 April until the needs of the business changed, with similar measures introduced in Germany.
'All of our companies and divisions are now operating with a skeleton staff that will ensure that the business continues to function and that all stakeholders are still able to contact and transact with their appropriate contacts,' SpaceandPeople said.
'Along with other cash retention initiatives such as the decision to cancel the proposed dividend, cutting discretionary and non-essential spend and deferring a proportion of directors' remuneration, we have taken significant steps to preserve cash within the business at this time and ensure that the business is best placed to weather this difficult period.'
At 1:23pm: [LON:SAL] SpaceandPeople PLC share price was 0p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: