StockMarketWire.com - Battery minerals focused Strategic Minerals said operations at the Cobre magnetite stockpile in New Mexico had been unaffected by the state's introduction of a partial lockdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.
'The movement of the magnetite material is considered an essential service and, as such, operations associated with it are exempt from conditions required during the partial lockdown,' the company said.
'Apart from essential service nature of operations, our wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Minerals Group, has four employees operating on site which is less than the state mandated five maximum employees for non-essential service organisations.'
'In line with its exemplary safety record, SMG has adopted recommended social distancing and has placed the safety of its employees as its paramount goal.'
We are fortunate that the current crisis has had little effect on the Company. "
At 1:33pm: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
