StockMarketWire.com - Gambling sector technology supplier Nektan booked a first-half loss and said it was mulling an equity raising to bolster its balance sheet during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax losses from continuing operations for the six months through December amounted to £2.9m, compared to losses of £3.0m on-year.
Revenue from continuing operations rose to £0.80m, up from £0.31m.
'These unaudited results are released at time of material uncertainty for the sector, from which Nektan is not immune,' the company said.
It added that its directors were in discussions with advisors and stakeholders regarding the future of the group, including but not limited to efforts to secure funding via an equity raising to provide necessary additional working capital.
'The company, like others in the sector, faces material uncertainty as to the impact of Covid-19 on its business, including the possible consequential impact arising from how key stakeholders, including partners and suppliers, are able to respond.'
'A further announcement will be made in due course.'
