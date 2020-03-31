StockMarketWire.com - Biomass-based renewable energy business Active Energy said it had agreed to acquire full ownership of a saw mill and log export activities at an industrial site in Lumberton, North Carolina.
The agreement was struck with partner Renewable Logistics Systems and would involve Active Energy acquiring control of their joint venture.
All existing lumber activities at Lumberton would then be consolidated through Active Energy Renewable Power, a subsidiary incorporated in North Carolina last October.
Active Energy would pay Renewable Logistics Systems $0.35m for the outstanding equity interest, via the issue of new shares in the company.
