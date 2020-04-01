StockMarketWire.com - High Street bank Lloyds Banking scrapped dividend payments and said it would not review its position until the end of the year.
'In order to help us to serve the needs of businesses and households through the extraordinary challenges presented by Covid-19, the board has decided that until the end of 2020 we will undertake no quarterly or interim dividend payments, accrual of dividends, or share buybacks on ordinary shares,' the company said.
Lloyds also cancelled the payment of its final 2019 dividend.
'Our board will decide on any dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
