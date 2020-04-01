StockMarketWire.com - Hospital owner Spire Healthcare said it had suspended suspended dividend payments, and that its lenders had agreed to waive covenant testing for scheduled test periods on 30 June and 31 December.
The company said the covenant waiver would provide 'further flexibility' while it partners with Britain's National Health Services to combat the spread of Covid-19.
According to the terms of the NHS England agreement signed on 21 March, Spire would be paid weekly in advance.
It also had undrawn revolving credit facility of £100m that remained available.
The company would no longer pay a planned 2019 final dividend of 2.5p per share.
'We have had constructive and helpful discussions with our group of lenders, reflecting our solid relationship with them, and would like to thank them for their support while we assist NHS England in combatting Covid-19,' chief financial officer Jitesh Sodha said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
