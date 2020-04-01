StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facility owner Primary Health Properties said it would continue paying dividends as planned, and that its rental collection continued to be 'robust' even during the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it was actively working with the National Health Services and its GP tenants to help them better utilise its properties for deployment to combat the spread of the respiratory disease.
Primary Health Properties said 90% of its contracted rental income was either paid directly or indirectly by the UK and Irish governments.
The balance mainly came from pharmacies co-located at its properties
'Rental collection continues to remain robust and as at 31 March 2020 79% of the first-quarter rent had been received, in-line with the 2019 first quarter collection rate and the balance is expected to be received over the next two weeks,' the company said.
Primary Health Properties last month declared a second quarterly interim dividend of 1.475p per share, which would be paid on 22 May.
'The company intends to maintain its strategy of paying a progressive dividend, in equal quarterly instalments, covered by underlying earnings in each financial year,' it added.
'Further dividend payments are planned to be made in August and November 2020.'
Primary Health Properties said the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted 'the demands on health systems around the world'.
'The need for modern, integrated, local primary healthcare facilities is becoming more acute in order to relieve the pressures being placed on hospitals and A&E departments,' it said.
'We anticipate that the crisis will highlight the important role primary healthcare will play in the future provision of health services and the continuing movement of services away from over-burdened hospital settings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
