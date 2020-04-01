StockMarketWire.com - Standard Chartered joined other British banks on Wednesday by cancelling dividend payments to conserve cash during the Covid-19 crisis.
The lender said it had withdrawn its 2019 final dividend of 20c per share, in line with a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority.
'Furthermore, no interim dividend on ordinary shares will be accrued, recommended or paid in 2020,' it added.
'The board fully recognises the importance of dividends to the group's owners.'
'However, suspending shareholder distributions at this time will allow the group to maximise its support for individuals, businesses and the communities in which it operates whilst at the same time preserving strong capital ratios and investing to transform the business for the long term.'
'The group is well capitalised with low leverage and high levels of loss-absorbing capacity.'
'Its capital and liquidity metrics remain well above regulatory thresholds.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
