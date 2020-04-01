StockMarketWire.com - Estate agent Savills withdrew dividends announced last month to conserve cash during the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had planned to lay a final dividend and supplemental interim dividends for 2019 totalling 27.05p per share.
Savills said it made the decision 'notwithstanding the group's strong balance' and considering the current uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19 on global real estate market activity in the coming months.
Still, Savill said it intended to consider and, if appropriate, declare an 'enhanced' interim dividend on or around the revised date of its annual general meeting.
'If declared, it will take the place of both the proposed ordinary and supplemental interim dividends,' it added.
'The quantum will be based on the group's performance in 2019 and the first half of 2020.'
'It will also be dependent upon the board's then assessment of the likely duration of continued market disruption as a result of COVID-19 and the level of retained cash reserves then deemed prudent.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
