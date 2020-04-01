StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom accessory supplier Norcros said demand for its products had slowed markedly following government lockdowns in the UK and South Africa designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The company said it had suspended manufacturing and assembly operations in the UK in a controlled way to safeguard its workforce and to ensure an efficient resumption at an appropriate time.
Underlying operating profit for the year through March was now expected to be around £31m, below the previous consensus forecast of £35m.
Guidance for the 2021 financial year had been suspended.
On dividends, Norcros said: "The board will consider the appropriateness, quantum and timing of any final dividend payment for this financial year when it has a clearer view of the scale and duration of the Covid-19 impact on the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: