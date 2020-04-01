StockMarketWire.com - High-street bank Barclays said it had decided to halt dividend payments and share buybacks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
'These are difficult decisions, not least in terms of the immediate impact they will have on shareholders,' Barclays said.
The bank said it agreed to cancel the 6.0p per ordinary share full year 2019 dividend that was due for payment on 3 April, following a request from the UK Prudential Regulation Authority. 'The board will decide on any future dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020,' it added.
At 8:25am: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was -4.7p at 89.41p
