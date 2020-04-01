StockMarketWire.com - Media group Iconic Labs narrowed half-yearly losses thanks to a downtick in finance costs. For the six-month period to 31 December, pre-tax losses narrowed to £762K from £2.1m on-year and the company recorded a revenue of £2.5K.
'Although it is still too soon to tell the exact effects of the Covid-19 virus on the Iconic Labs business, there has been a widespread cessation in current and new advertising campaigns and production during the current period of uncertainty which will clearly have an impact on branded content and campaign revenue,' the company said. At 8:32am: [LON:ICON] share price was 0p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
