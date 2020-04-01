StockMarketWire.com - Finance provider to property developers Urban Exposure said Pollen Street Capital had backed out of an agreement to purchase its loan book.
The acquisition, by Pollen Street unit Honeycomb Holdings, had been scheduled to complete Wednesday.
Urban Exposure said it considered the termination of the deal to be without merit.
It said it was reserving its position to take all measures to enforce its rights under the sale agreement.
The sale would have been accompanied by the sale of Urban Exposure's asset management business to members of its existing management team followed by a proposed cancellation to trading on AIM and liquidation of the company.
