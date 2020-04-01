StockMarketWire.com - Flexible power generation group Plutus PowerGen said it would no longer pursue a strategy of developing gas sites, having determined it couldn't generate adequate returns.
The company had since January been re-modelling the economics of numerous potential sites.
'Unfortunately, the company has been unable to project or model satisfactory returns from or source funding with those returns,' it said.
Plans to appoint a new operations team, including an operations director, had been abandoned.
As a consequence of the decision, Plutus PowerGen said it now had no ongoing operations or revenue generation.
The company did, however, continue to hold interests in existing FlexGen sites being marketed for sale by Jones Lang Lasalle.
At 8:56am: [LON:PPG] Plutus Powergen Plc share price was -0.02p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: