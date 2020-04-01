StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it had forged a pre-production license deal with a 'major' automotive group that it didn't name.
Seeing Machines would provide its driver monitoring system technology for an ongoing automotive program.
It would receive a non-refundable pre-production license fee of $5m before 30 June plus future volume-based royalty payments.
At 8:59am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was +0.13p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
