StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster said it was continuing to experience heightened demand for its fever-screening equipment amid the Covid-19 crisis, offsetting pressure on its business from flight cancellations.
The company said it had received over $2.1m of online product orders in the first quarter, of which $1.7m were in March and over $1.2m in the last two weeks alone.
'We are in the fortunate position that our business is built on having multiple revenue streams from diverse operations in varying parts of the world,' Westminster said.
Overall, the company said it had been profitable in the first quarter, with revenues up 30% on-year to £4m.
It had put in place various cost reduction measures and ended the first quarter with £2.2m in cash.
'We continue to look for new opportunities to expand our online sales opportunities,' Westminster said.
'Our overriding priority however continues to be the safety and wellbeing of our people around the world and to continue to provide a valuable service to our customers.'
'To those ends we have put in place various precautionary measures and are undertaking regular risk assessments for all areas of our business.'
