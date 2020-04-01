StockMarketWire.com - Romania and Tunisia focused oil company Serinus Energy said it had appointed Andy O'Donovan as its chief operating officer.
O'Donovan had spent more than two decades at BP, where he worked in regions including Vietnam, China, Angola and the North Sea.
At 9:09am: [LON:SENX] Serinus Energy Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 8.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: