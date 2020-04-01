StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Mission reported an 8% rise in annual profit but put its dividend on hold amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £8.3m, up from £7.7m on-year. Revenue climbed 4% to £81.0m.
The company had intended to pay a final dividend of 1.53p per share.
Chairman David Morgan the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy would inevitably impact on the group's performance in the current financial year.
However, said said Mission was confident that Mission was 'well placed to continue to serve our clients' needs and benefit from future opportunities when normal conditions return'.
At 9:16am: [LON:TMG] share price was -4.5p at 52.5p
