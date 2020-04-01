StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services cancelled its dividend and share buyback plans. The company also warned on performance, flagging a more pronounced reduction in demand for its services following the increasingly stringent measures introduced by the UK Government during March.
Fulcrum also announced that it had completed the sale of the initial tranche of its domestic gas assets to E.S. Pipelines on 31st March 2020, for £16.8m, which was used to repay its existing debt of £11.0m in full, leaving the business debt free.
'Many customer sites have closed, with some suppliers also suspending operations, Fulcrum said following the government-imposed lockdown nationwide. 'The situation continues to evolve, and we fully expect that there will be further temporary closures and operational disruption, which will continue until restrictions are relaxed,' it added.
In an effort to maintain the strength of its balance sheet and cash reserves, the company said it would not pay a dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2020 and had decided not to continue with previous plans to implement a share buy-back.
The company also said it could not give guidance for 2021 amid current economic uncertainty and the unquantifiable impact of COVID-19 on the group's trading environment.
At 9:18am: [LON:FUL] The Fulham Shore Plc share price was -0.23p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
