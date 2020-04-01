StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said finalisation of the formation of the Chiadzwa community diamond joint venture in Zimbabwe had been held up by a 21-day national lockdown to combat Covid-19.
Finalisation was expected to be completed shortly, the company said.
At 9:54am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
