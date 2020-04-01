StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company FinnCap scrapped its dividend and said trading performance had been in line with recently downgraded expectations.
As part of a series of efforts to preserve cash, the company decided that it would not pay the second dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020.
The company's cost-cutting measures, including furloughing a number of staff, would reduce operating expenses of the group by 31% compared to those incurred in February 2020.
'In order to recompense staff for sacrificing salary for the next three months, the board today intends to grant options over approximately 5.3m shares which will be exercisable from 1 October 2021,' the company said.
Turnover for the year was expected to be approximately £25.8m, up from £24.5m last year.
The lockdown in the UK to contain the Covid-19 virus were expected to have a material negative impact on the group's performance in the financial year to 31 March 2021, the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:FCAP] share price was 0p at 17.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
