StockMarketWire.com - Commodity-focused trading company Block Commodities reported narrower half-yearly losses amid lower finance charges and said it would continue to pursue a potential pilot to grow medicinal grade cannabis with a farmers' cooperative in Zambia.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to $0.4m from $0.6m on-year as finance charges fell to $0.1m from $0.2m.
The company said it was currently awaiting a licence to be issued as it sought to continue with a potential pilot to grow medicinal grade cannabis with a farmers' cooperative in Zambia.
Its farm-in partner, African Agronomix, however, was not able to commence its exploratory drilling at its potash project at Lac Dinga in the Republic of Congo in the remaining part of the regional dry season, the company said.
But planning for the next drilling campaign was underway, though the company warned Covid-19 restrictions, both in the country and the wider region could adversely impact the ability to mobilise activity as planned.
'Covid-19 has had a significant impact already in the capital markets and in order to ensure any funds raised are deployed to maximum effect, the board intends to limit expenditure to essential corporate costs whilst keeping a close watch on opportunities for the business that offer investor value,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
