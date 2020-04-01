StockMarketWire.com - Mercantile Ports & Logistics said it had ceased activities at its site in Karanja, India following the introduction of nationwide lockdown measures to combat Covid-19.
'The company is well equipped to enable certain staff to continue to work remotely, and contract discussions remain ongoing with potential end-users of the facility,' Mercantile Ports said.
It also said that it had full access to its banking facilities, even though the banking environment in India was challenging.
'These banking facilities, together with the company's existing cash reserves and the actions that the Board has and will be taking, mean that the Company is confident that it has sufficient resources to see it through the current Covid-19 crisis,' the company said.
