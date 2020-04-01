StockMarketWire.com - Cold storage group Norish said its executive directors had agreed to a 20% salary cut for three months as it conserves cash to weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had already announced last week that it had cancelled its 2019 final dividend.
'Norish will continue to monitor the situation closely and will update the market as appropriate,' it added.
At 1:11pm: [LON:NSH] Norish PLC share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
