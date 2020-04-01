StockMarketWire.com - Services provider to remote locations RA International said the Covid-19 crisis could potentially have material impact on its financial results in 2020 as client projects are slowed or delayed.
The company's business is focused on Africa and the Middle East, where client activities are being hampered by increasingly strict social distancing rules.
RA International said it did not believe the disease outbreak would necessarily result in the cancellation of contracted project activity.
However, the scheduling of some projects was unclear and it was expected that a number would be delayed.
RA International said that when the situation resolves, it would return to work as normal 'executing against our $140m order book and continuing to bid for new and exciting projects'.
At 1:20pm: [LON:RAI] RA International Group Plc share price was -6.5p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
