Digital music group 7digital said it had signed a contract renewal to continue providing streaming content to over-75s tablet provider GrandPad.

GrandPad was designed to keep older adults connected with family, friends and caregivers, while providing music, games, news and other functions.

7digital would continue to provide GrandPad users with access to more than 30m songs and customised playlists.


At 1:23pm: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.23p



