StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused miner Caledonia Mining said it had deferred its second quarter dividend for 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.
'The board will keep this decision under constant review as it monitors prevailing market conditions,' the company said.
Caledonia said production at its Blanket mine in Zimbabwe continued, though at a lower rate than targeted due to the introduction of distancing measures.
The company' cash position at 26 March was $12.5m.
At 1:29pm: [LON:CMCL] Caledonia Mining Corp share price was -25p at 695p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: